Doris Eloise Rutledge Rupp Hjelmstad was born on December 21, 1917, to Roy and Ethel Rutledge in Pioneer, Ohio. She was the fifth of 11 children.



In 1954, she realized her dream of becoming an RN after graduating from the La Junta Mennonite Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Rocky Ford for 13 years, and then worked at the La Junta Hospital until her retirement in 1977. Although she was experienced in many areas of nursing, she preferred surgical nursing.

She married Magnar Hjelmstad on December 31, 1974. They were married for 24 years, living first in La Junta and then Rocky Ford. Doris and Magnar loved to fish and spent many summers living in their trailer in the mountains. Doris introduced the family to White Pine, Colo., and they all made many good memories over the years at various gatherings in that beautiful setting.

Magnar and Doris traveled frequently, including trips to Norway and Hawaii. Doris often said, “If you want to travel, don’t wait—do it while you are able.”

Doris made many family gatherings special with her delicious pies and cakes. She was an outstanding cook and loved to share her homemade goodies during the holidays.



Doris moved to Casa Del Sol in 2001 and then to the Cottonwood Ridge Assisted Living in Rocky Ford before moving to the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center/Nursing Care Center in 2010.



Irene Rhodes wrote an article describing Doris in her retirement as “a person who still exemplifies the qualities of a caring, compassionate nurse to the people around her.”

Many of Doris’ days after she retired were filled with volunteer work, including serving as a volunteer nurse at Casa del Sol, working at the Crossroads thrift store, assisting at the Blood Bank and volunteering at the La Junta Hospital Auxiliary.



Doris was a charter member of the Rocky Ford Mennonite Church from its inception, in 1960, to 2017, when she transferred her membership to the Emmanuel Mennonite Church. Her life reflected her Christian beliefs. Her favorite Bible verse was Psalm 23:6: “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”



Doris is survived by her brother Robert Rutledge; niece Sarah Jane (Doyle) Saddler and nephew George (Joan) Swihart; stepchildren Ellenor (Derald) Brenneman, Don (Barbra) Hjelmstad, and Dottie (Phil) Kinsinger; seven grandchildren, including Brenda Rothrock, Patti Hopkins, Mitch Kinsinger, Rhonda Kinsinger Wray, Kara Hjelmstad, Darin Hjelmstad, and Donna Jo Steger; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Magnar Hjelmstad, on September 8, 1999.



The family would like to thank the nursing staffs at Cottonwood Ridge Assisted Living and the AVRMC Nursing Home for their loving care of Doris. Memorial gifts may be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice, Inc.



Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Emmanuel Mennonite Church in La Junta, Colo., with Pastor David Mourn and Pastor Merv Birky officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in La Junta, Colo.



