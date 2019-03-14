As a school resource officer at Savannah High School in Savannah, Ga., Bilaal Muhammad sometimes sees the worst.

“I do deal with children who have issues at home and they share that with you. When I take on their pain, my release is to write about it,” Muhammad said. “It’s therapy. It most definitely relieves the tension.

Twenty-five years as a police officer, including on the streets of Philadelphia, have presented him with plenty of material for his poetry and performance art. He performed recently at Savannah High School for art teacher Daniel Bonnell’s students.

“I know Savannah has issues. Every city does and every state and country does. I just try to address issues and bring about dialogue and what can we do to change,” said Muhammad, who also serves as a writing fellow for Deep Center, a nonprofit that strives to empower youth through writing and art.

He hopes to inspire students to build bridges through their writing. “Write every day. It doesn’t have to be a paragraph; it can be a sentence or a phrase,” he said.

Bonnell met Muhammad at Savannah High School. “When he told me he was a poet, I was very interested in reading his work,” Bonnell said.

Muhammad’s work is published in three books: “Love Have No Boundaries,” “He Wore Long Sleeves” and “The Humble Poet.” His spoken word is available on compact discs.

Bonnell said when he heard Muhammad’s spoken work, “he just absolutely blew me away ... I saw all these wonderful paintings in every poem he would recite, so we developed a friendship and I realized he needs to be out there. He needs a really big stage, so I hope he gets that stage because he is the real McCoy as an artist,” Bonnell said.

Muhammad’s work is more than just art. He has a message for students. “As a writer, as an author, you have the responsibility to write about what’s going on in your community, what’s going on right now and how to affect change. We change laws all the time with the pen. Instead of protesting and throwing rocks, you can put your pen to pad and write about it,” he said.

“And then express yourselves at the city council meetings or at school, when they have student council meetings. Figure out what you want and then sit down with the principal. That starts with sitting down and then putting it on paper.”