In brief

Combined spending on home purchases down

More evidence of a slowdown in Pueblo's housing market came Thursday from the Pueblo Association of Realtors.

The combined spending on home purchases in Pueblo County was an estimated $33.5 million in February, down 7 percent from a year earlier, according to data released by the group.

That represents a shift from recent months when the number of unit sales dipped but combined spending still rose as local buyers focused on higher-priced homes. In January, as an example, unit sales were down 6.6 percent from a year earlier but combined spending was up 7.7 percent to $33.6 million.

Of homes valued between $300,000 to $400,000, there were 10 sold in February, down from 20 a year ago, based on the local data. Of homes valued between $200,000 and $300,000, there were 61 sold last month compared with 59 a year ago.

Earlier this week, the Colorado Association of Realtors said housing markets across much of Colorado are showing more signs of leveling off or slowing after years of robust gains. This winter's cold and snow likely was a contributing factor but to what extent remained unclear, the statewide group said.

Few options to get to Denver on Thursday

Getting to Denver from Pueblo was not an impossible task Thursday but it wasn't routine.

Interstate 25 was closed between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock until about 3 p.m. for cleanup from Wednesday's blizzard. Highway 85 from Monument to Douglas County, Interstate 70 east of Denver and many roadways on the eastern plains also were closed for part of the day.

One alternative was to drive through the foothills and mountains, bypassing the closed roadways. Highway 9 west of Canon City, highways 24 and 285 west of Colorado Springs and Interstate 70 west of Denver were open.

Catching a flight from Pueblo to Denver was not an option.

The two daily flights from Pueblo Memorial Airport to Denver International Airport were canceled Thursday even though DIA's runways reopened and the commuter train from DIA to downtown Denver was running. Wednesday afternoon's Pueblo--DIA flight was canceled due to the storm.

The flights are scheduled to resume today, according to United Airline's ticket booking website. A last-minute booking will carry a cost: The price of a one-way ticket was listed at $160, up from $61 if booked three weeks in advance.

Colorado Springs Airport was open Thursday but there were no tickets available on on DIA-bound flights either due to cancellations or full planes, according to online reservation sites.