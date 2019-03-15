The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform continued emergency pothole operations in the Pueblo on Friday. The work began Thursday.

Due to the recent storms and wet road conditions, a number of potholes have formed and need to be repaired. Drivers should be prepared for rolling lane closures and possible delays along the following state highways in the Pueblo area: Interstate 25, U.S. 50, U.S. 50 Business and Colorado 45, 47 and 96.

