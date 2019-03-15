A Pueblo-West woman who worked tirelessly to help the Pueblo City-County Library District win the best public library in the nation honor last year got a little pat on the back Friday for a job well done.

Laura Savage, who works for the Pueblo West Metro District as the assistant to the district manager, received an Outstanding Woman Award as part of women’s history week. She was nominated by Pueblo Library Foundation President Lyndell Gairaud.

Savage has a life long love of libraries courtesy of her grandmother Ruth Anna French.

“My grandma was a librarian so I grew up with a lot of books. It seemed like a natural fit for me to be a champion for the Pueblo City-County Library District,” Savage said.

Savage nominated the district for the Engaging Local Government Leaders award and, “it really blew up,” she said. The governor, John Hickenlooper, tweeted about it and the Denver Bronco’s mascot Miles also gave the library district a plug.

Friday’s honor comes on the heels of recognition she and former District Manager Darrin Tangeman received for developing the Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship which the International City/County Management Association touted as “an exemplary and innovative veterans program that contributes significantly to the local government management profession and assists the productive transition of uniformed service members to work in and for communities nationwide.

That recognition came last month.

“That program has just exploded,” she said.

The modest Savage said simply, “I love what I do.”

