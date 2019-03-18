Monday

Mar 18, 2019 at 3:12 AM


Robert L. "Bob" Fritzel. Rosary, 6:30 p.m. today. Mass of the Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Tuesday, both services at St. Mary Catholic Church, 307 E. Mesa Ave. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.