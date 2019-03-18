Kathryn (Kay) Kenner peacefully went to her final resting place on March 17, 2019, in her home in McHenry, Illinois. A long-time resident of La Junta, Colorado, she moved to Illinois in 2014 near her son Clint.



Kathryn is survived by her son Clint (Linda), daughter Janet Maddock (Dick), grandchildren, Greg (Megin), Emily Koehn (Jason), Duane Maddock, Tammy Keenan (Dusty), Lorin Kenner and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter Ruth Kenner.



Her remains will be privately interred next to her late husband Buck Kenner in LaJunta.



All services will be private.