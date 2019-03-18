King Soopers and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 labor union on Monday signaled a willingness to resume negotiations. A King Soopers spokesman said negotiations are tentatively set to resume Saturday.

Late last week, union members voted to authorize a strike if talks end without an agreement. Unions often call for a strike authorization vote as part of their strategy during contract negotiations.

"We hope King Soopers and City Market can return to the table with an offer that reflects the strong commitment to workers and customers that has made the company so successful for so many years, but if they don’t we are prepared and ready to strike," the union said in a statement.

King Soopers/City Market is a division of Kroger Co.

ddarrow@chieftain.com

Twitter: @PuebloBusiness