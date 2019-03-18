Grocery store tour

March 26 at Albertson’s

The Parkview Mobile Nurses will host a grocery store tour scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 26 at Albertson’s Grocery Store, 1601 U.S. 50 West.

The tour will give participants a better idea of how simple changes to their diet and the way they shop for food can have a lasting impact on their health.

The event is free to the public and no registration is required.

The Parkview Mobile Nurses are certified in plant-based nutrition and strive to get people to add more fruits and vegetables to their diets.

Civil rights lawyer

to speak at PCC

Pueblo Community College will host "Honoring the Past, Creating the Future," a presentation featuring noted Latino and civil rights attorney Mo Jourdane, at 11 a.m. March 26 in the school’s Fortino Ballroom, located on the upper level of the Student Center, 900 W. Orman Ave.

In 1972, Jourdane — then a lawyer for the California Rural Legal Assistance organization — started a legal battle to ban the use of the short-handle hoe, known by California farm workers as El Cortito. Three years later, the California State Supreme Court ruled the implement was an “unsafe hand tool” and as a result, its use was banned in the state.

Jourdane will speak about this and his other notable cases on behalf of migrant farm workers, as well as his own personal story of overcoming adversity.

The event is sponsored by the PCC Social Sciences and Criminal Justice departments, PCC Student Life and the JTOH: Journey Through Our Heritage program at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Blood pressure checks

March 27 at courthouse

The Parkview Mobile Nurses will hold blood pressure checks from 10 a.m. to noon March 27 in the rotunda of the Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th St.

The blood pressure checks are free and open to the public.

Press Club’s Sheepdip Awards

to honor Feamster, Harmon

The Southern Colorado Press Club’s 2019 Sheepdip Awards Dinner is scheduled to begin with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. April 4 at the Olde Towne Carriage House on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, 102 S Victoria Ave.

Long-time philanthropist, businessman and former professional hockey player Dave Feamster and journalist Tracy Harmon will be honored during the event.

Harmon will receive the Damon Runyon Award for Media Excellence. She has been a newspaper journalist for three decades, most of that time with The Pueblo Chieftain.

Feamster will receive the Mel Harmon Award for Exceptional Service and Dedication to the Pueblo Community.

Proceeds from the awards dinner benefit future of Colorado State University-Pueblo and Pueblo Community College mass communications and media students through scholarships.

Cost is $50 per ticket or $400 for a table of eight.

To purchase tickets, call 251-6117.

For more information, call Scott Jones at 549-2099 or by email at scottjones@rmpbs.org.

Spring Gala 2019

set April 20 at depot

The Spring Gala 2019 is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20 at the Pueblo Union Depot, 132 W B St.

The event features home goods, sweet treats, jewelry, bath and body products and clothing.

Admission is free. There will be giveaways, door prizes, a barbecue food truck and mini Easter photo sessions.