The belief at gun stores is that sales are up because state lawmakers in Denver are debating gun rights.

"Oh, they're up and I think it started last year with (Gov. Jared) Polis and his campaign promises," a clerk at Pueblo West Guns & Ammo said Monday. "He promised he'd support gun laws like this red-flag law."

The same sentiment came from Vickeys Guns in Pueblo.

"Definitely up," another clerk assured the caller. "This is usually a busy time of year, but it's even busier this year."

That may be the case for those stores, but gun sale records kept by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation don't show that link.

Certainly, the General Assembly is fighting over House Bill 1177, which would let police temporarily confiscate guns from someone posing a threat to others or themselves. Supporters say it would save the lives of mentally troubled people; critics are calling it a "gun grab."

But all gun sales require a background check through CBI. Its monthly reports show there were more gun sales in January 2018 than in that same month this year, when the Legislature was starting to take sides over the so-called "red-flag" bill.

Back in 2018, the bureau received 14,496 Internet background requests on hand gun sales for January. That's significantly more than the 13,655 requests it received for January this year.

Same thing for long gun sales that month. There were 10,221 checks a year ago, compared to 9,664 this year.

Store owners could point to last month's CBI figures as proof that people are buying more handguns compared to January — 15,504 background requests for handgun sales came in last month.

But the same thing happened a year ago. In February 2018, the requests for checks on hand gun sales totaled 16,956, even more than this year.

"It's very hard to draw conclusions for what's causing a rise or fall in gun sales at any one time," said Susan Medina, a CBI spokesman. "And we only keep track of the requests for background checks, not actual sales."

The last time state lawmakers fought this hard over guns was 2013 when majority Democrats passed several laws aimed at reducing gun violence, including requiring background checks on all sales, personal or commercial.

One lasting effect of the 2013 legislation is CBI has been required to track all the background checks it refuses and why.

In 2018 alone, the bureau refused permission to more than 2,700 would-be buyers. The reasons included:

• 372 had a restraining order against them.

• 29 had either an arrest or conviction for murder.

• 119 had sexual assault on their record.

• 1,107 had an assault record.

• 1,031 had a record involving dangerous drugs.

• 418 had burglary records.

• 12 for kidnapping.

