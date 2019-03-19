The Colorado State Fair Fiesta Committee announced it's increasing scholarship awards for this year's Fiesta Queen pageant as it invites Latinas between the ages of 18 and 22 to vie for the title.

Applications the annual event and scholarship gala, to be held at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center on June 29, will be accepted through May 31. Contestants must live in Colorado and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0.

Strong fundraising efforts in 2018 resulted in higher scholarship amounts than last year, said Fiesta Committee spokeswoman Randi Addington.

"The Fiesta Queen scholarship has increased to $3,000 from $2,500; first attendant to $1,800 from to $1,500; second attendant to $1,600 from $1,250; third attendant to $1,300 from $1,000; and Miss Congeniality to $300," Addington said. "The goal is to continue to increase these amounts as we gain more sponsorships from businesses and the community across the whole state.

"For many years, even during my reign as Fiesta Queen in 2002, the scholarship amounts remained the same. Under Mary Lou Martinez' leadership, the goal was to increase these scholarship amounts to $8,000. And, we were able to accomplish this just one year into the committee reorganization."

In addition to winning a scholarship, the Fiesta Queen and her court will receive the high-profile opportunity to be the face of Hispanic culture and pride, both locally and throughout the state.

Most visibly, the queen and her court will reign over Fiesta Day at the Colorado State Fair — a celebration of Hispanic culture and traditionally the most well-attended day of the expo. Fiesta Day is complemented by a parade through Bessemer and a mariachi Mass.

Queen hopefuls should pick up an application from the Pueblo Latino Chamber of Commerce, 215 S. Victoria Ave., or online at bit.ly/FiestaPageant.

Additional information and updates about the pageant will be posted to the Fiesta Committee's Facebook page.

After a period of instability and financial difficulties that nearly led to the pageant folding in 2017, a revamped and reinvigorated Fiesta Committee — led by Martinez and bolstered by a team of dedicated volunteers — has put the pageant and fundraising on solid ground.

"We have a core group of members and volunteers who are sticking together and are committed to keeping these traditions going," Addington said. "Most notably, with the success of Noche de Fiesta, the event will be returning this year. We will also be adding a Cinco de Mayo dance celebration."



Those with questions or who wish to contribute to the Fiesta Committee's efforts are encouraged to contact Teresa Baros at 778-2325 or pageant@fiestacommittee.org.

