Mary Grace (Krall) Gardner, 47, left this Earth on March 13, 2019. Our little bird is survived by her adoring husband, Jared Gardner; mom and pop, Martha and Bernard Krall; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Buddy and Linda Gardner; sister, Angie (John Evaskovich) Krall; brother, Justin (Laura) Krall; niece, Ryleigh Grace Krall; brother-in-law, Matthew (Michelle) Gardner; niece, Jennifer Gardner; nephew, Jake Gardner; dear friend, Clint Zimmerman; and god children, Chelsea Mudge of Adelaide, Australia and Kurt and Jenna Echer of Newcastle, Colo. She was preceded in death by her trusted sidekick, Lefty. Born May 28, 1971, Mary Grace lived a rich life romping through mountains and deserts with her family, traveling the world with her husband and working as a healing massage therapist and a dedicated farm wife for Gardner Farms in Swink, Colo. Mary loved riding in the semi with Jared, the BEACH, fishing in Alaska, her big beloved family and legions of friends. Please join us for Mary's spring equinox memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. Joseph Church, 1145 S. Aspen Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary's name to the Rocky Mountain MS Center/ Foundation. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.