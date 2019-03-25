As the nondescript exterior wall of her humble two-story Bessemer residence began to spring to imagination-driven life, Beverly Van Cleef, 62, was unable to contain her enthusiasm.

"Oh, groovy! I love it. Wow. And just wait till the fire gets on there," she said.

High atop a ladder, Denver artist Julio Aguirre was fashioning a menacing dragon using only his imagination, skill and spray paint.

"Thank you, Bev," Aguirre said, quickly returning his attention to the canvas.

Aguirre, of Denver, is part of an ethical tagging collective known as KD International. Aguirre and his fellow creators spent the weekend adorning the Van Cleef home in a vibrant and exciting fantasy motif: a dragon, castle, a wizard, unicorns and other otherworldly adornments.

"It's always been one of my favorites," Van Cleef said of the fantastic and mystical. "And once they're done, I'm going to have a pretty fancy house — a lot nicer than it was to begin with.

"If I have the coolest house in Bessemer, that will suit me just fine."

When his grandmother lived next door to Van Cleef, "Noize," one of the KD International artists, not only became acquainted with her but used his talents to add some flavor and character to her home.

"He had previously done some artwork for me until they tagged it," Van Cleef said of "Noize." "And when he heard about that, he reached out to us about doing some more.

"Hopefully this time they will be smart enough to leave it alone and appreciate the artwork."

In a van chock full of aerosol paint cans in a rainbow of hues, Aguirre, who once lived in Pueblo, arrived early Friday to begin the artistic transformation of the home.

"We heard Bev needed some paint on the house but couldn't afford it," Aguirre said. "So we offered to come down from Denver to do the mural. We consider this an improvement of the home. In the graffiti world, to do murals is more of a positive thing: it's anti-graffiti, anti-vandalism.

"So we come in and do a mural and, in most cases, it's viewed as something positive and energetic."

Although Aguirre was the first to arrive on the scene, the various sections of Van Cleef's two-story home have already been staked out by the rest of the crew.

With, of course, their respective tags.

"My husband came home and saw that and thought our home got tagged," Van Cleef said. "I said, 'No, no. That's just where the artists are going to paint.'"

As many as eight in number, the KD International unit worked through the weekend at the home on the 1100 block of East Evans Avenue. And while a sign at the front of the home boldly declares "Go Away: We are too broke to buy anything; we know who we are voting for; we have found Jesus," gawkers, Van Cleef said, are welcome.

"This is going to do a lot of good for the community," she said. "You can come by and look and take pictures: just no traffic jams or wrecks.

"Maybe some of the young kids will see this and become inspired to do what (KD International) are doing. Instead of doing graffiti, do the art work that is beneficial to the community."

Over the moon with KD International's generosity, Van Cleef, who lives in the home with her husband, is holding out hope for one more act of community benevolence.

"My husband and I are both on fixed incomes," she explained. "And in a couple of places, my roof is bad and needs to be repaired. But we don't have ladders tall enough to get up there.

"We've got the shingles, the roofing tar and the flashing, but no way to get up to do it. I wish we could find someone to donate a few hours to do the work."

She may be contacted at 544-1774.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia