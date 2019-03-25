Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care has received a $50,000 gift from the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation.

The money will help support the development of a Southern Colorado regional support center for hospice and palliative care.

Paulette Stuart, grants manager for the foundation, said the center is an innovative 16,000 square-foot healthcare office located at 1920 Valley Drive in Pueblo.

“This new facility for Sangre de Cristo Hospice will move many of the services hospice provides into one building, making it easier for those in need at a difficult time,” Stuart said.

“This donation was an easy choice for the Rawlings Foundation since the family received help as the end of life neared for both Sandy and Bob Rawlings (former publisher of The Pueblo Chieftain).”

Stuart, who helped shepherd the gift to fulfill a grant written by Margo Hatton, Sangre de Cristo’s director of development, said this presents a significant milestone in the campaign, as the building renovation fund approaches 50 percent of the $1.1 million goal.

Jane Rawlings, president of the foundation, said her family knows the importance of having hospice professionals to help at this emotional time.

The gift from the foundation allows for the naming of the new donor conference room in honor of the Rawlings family.

Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care serves 20,000 square miles throughout Southern Colorado.

For more information on how to give to the project, contact Hatton at 542-0032 or margo.hatton@sangre.org.

