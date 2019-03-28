Leo Mills appeared in Otero County District Court Monday for a pre-trial conference.

Alex Steiner, the public defender representing Mills, requested a supplemental pre-trial conference at the Monday hearing, citing a "pretty voluminous" discovery that includes various digital reports.

Steiner's request was granted, and Mills' supplemental pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 26.

Mills' arraignment was previously slotted for Feb. 21, but it was pushed back when he was transported by Otero County Sheriff's Office to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center for undisclosed medical issues.

Mills was arrested Feb. 4 for multiple felony warrants, including possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, burglary, motor vehicle theft, identity theft and others. The arrest followed a day-long standoff between Mills, three others and various law enforcement agencies.

