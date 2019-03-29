Trail builders to host

hiking/run today

The Southern Colorado Trail Builders Hiking and Trail Run 101 is scheduled at 9 a.m. today at the South Shore Trailhead at lake Pueblo State Park.

The basics of trail running and hiking and an overview of the trails around the south side of Lake Pueblo will be covered in the session.

There will be a 15-minute yoga/dynamic stretching session designed for runners and hikers before the event.

Participants may hike up to 3 miles or do the 5 mile out and back trail run. All speeds are welcome and no one is left behind.

Participants should bring running/hiking shoes and attire, water, snacks and sunglasses.

Parkview to hold

Donate Life ceremony

Parkview Medical Center will celebrate Donate Life month in April beginning with a flag raising ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of the hospital at 400 W 16th St. to draw attention to the importance of organ and tissue donation.

The event will include a few words from Frank Davied, who was caretaker to Verna, a 90-year-old woman who donated her tissue following her death at Parkview Medical Center. Raylene Wetzel, critical care director, also will speak.

For more information, go to parkviewmc.com.

Neva Romero scholarship

Deadline May 1

Applications are being accepted for the 2019 Neva Arlene Romero scholarship.

Applicants must be a Pueblo high school senior and plan to attend a college or university in Colorado.

Requirements for the scholarship include a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 and show community leadership and/or involvement. Five short essay questions must be answered and submitted with the application.

Romero was a young Chicana activist who fought for equal and bilingual education. The scholarship is intended to continue her legacy and love for education by providing financial assistance to student leaders.

The application deadline is May 1.

For more information or to get an application, call Neva Martinez Ortega at 303-960-3329 or by email at nevaslegacy1974@gmail.com.

PHEF scholarship

applications deadline

Applications are being accepted for the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation 2019-20 scholarship. All students are eligible to apply. Returning scholar must complete a new application.

The deadline is May 11.

For more information or questions, email phef@phef.net.

PCC foundation to offer

Daniels Fund grants

The Pueblo Community College Foundation will offer Boundless Opportunity Scholarships to nontraditional students from a $35,000 grant given by the Daniels Fund.

The scholarships are available to nontraditional students in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming who are enrolled at select two- and four-year colleges and universities. These schools then award need-based scholarships to its students.

The BOS scholarships are available to specific student populations, including adults entering or returning to college, GED recipients, veterans entering or returning to college and former foster care and juvenile justice youths.

Students interested in applying should go the financial aid office or website of any participating college or university for more information about the specific student populations they serve and how to apply.

For more information, call the PCC Foundation at 544-0677.