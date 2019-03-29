DENVER — A reputed member of a Pueblo violent street gang who pleaded guilty to a gun crime was sent to federal prison Friday for almost four years.

Jesus Alan Avitia was sentenced in Denver by Judge Raymond Moore of the U.S. District Court for Colorado to serve 46 months.

That was the top of the range of possible prison terms recommended in sentencing guidelines for the circumstances of Avitia's case.

"You don't deserve a break," the judge said. "I'm not going to give you a break."

Avitia was one of three men arrested in May by law enforcement authorities looking for fugitives who had warrants for their arrest.

Joshua Jay Pacheco and Justin Joseph Baca tried to flee, but were arrested near a home where Avitia had a room.

A search warrant was executed in the room. When Avitia pleaded guilty in November, he admitted in a court document that authorities found three handguns.

It was illegal for him to have guns because he previously was convicted of a felony.

"This is not your first rodeo," Moore said. He said Avitia had been a dealer of heroin and methamphetamine in the past and a user.

The same document states that he is affiliated with the Surenos, a Mexican-American gang that operates in many cities.

Baca was sentenced in Feb. 28 to 2 1/2 years in prison and Pacheco was sentenced March 5 to three years.

When Avitia is released, he will be under the supervision of a court officer for three years.

Evidence gathered by Pueblo police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was turned over to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kurt Bohn in Denver so the three men would be prosecuted in federal court.

