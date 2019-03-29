Pueblo County commissioners and the City Council are negotiating a short-term plan with the Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region and the Dumb Friends League of Denver to provide sheltering and animal law enforcement services.

A vote by both governments on a short-term contract is due within the next two weeks, County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz said.

County and city leaders met Friday in an executive session at the Pueblo County Courthouse to discuss the future of the now-shuttered Community Animal Services of Pueblo. Animals formerly housed at the shelter were transported to shelters across the state.

Locally, the animal law enforcement section of CASP continues to operate, with animals picked up being transported to the PAWS for Life shelter on Pueblo Boulevard.

Ortiz said the humane society, in conjunction with Dumb Friends League, is the only option on the table for a short-term solution. The Dumb Friends League would provide the sheltering component, with the humane society, which formerly operated Pueblo Animal Services, providing animal law enforcement for the city and county.

The details — and definition of "short-term contract" — are still under discussion, Ortiz said.

“We don’t want to have a six-month term at all. We are looking at something that is possibly a three-month timeframe, but we want to ensure that the minute that we engage in a short-term contract that we have our eyes on a long-term solution to fix this issue permanently,” Ortiz said.

“It’s really important that city and county government pull together on this issue. This is most certainly a tough time. We are struggling to figure out how to provide these services in the community in the interim.”

The development comes after PAWS for Life, which had run the local animal shelter under the name Community Animal Services of Pueblo from Jan. 1, relinquished its license Wednesday after weeks of turbulence that included an investigation by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, a staff shakeup among key positions and public complaints of mismanagement.

Gretchen Pressley, community relations manager for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, said city and county of Pueblo reached out to her organization Thursday for help.

“And we are working on a temporary contract for service to get the shelter back up and running. Once we have a written agreement with the city and county, we will work to provide limited basic services for the community,” Pressley said.

Though Ortiz said he would like to see the humane society in a future long-term contract, there are a lot of details to iron out.

“We have 10 elected officials, plus Mayor (Nick) Gradisar. We have a lot of people that all have to come together to make that decision. From what I can tell you in these meetings, government is doing that right now,” Ortiz said.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Pike Region ran the animal shelter in Pueblo for nearly two decades before a new contract was awarded to PAWS. The Humane Society was the only other bidder in that process.

Ortiz said going back to that organization is the best option.

“We need to go back to what we have certainty in — and what we have certainty in, and a great track record with, is Pikes Peak at this time,” Ortiz said. “We want to contract with somebody that is going to bring some stability and some professionalism.

“The conversations with Pikes Peak have gone very well and they’ve been very professional throughout all our discussions,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said PAWS staff continued to clean out the shelter Friday.

“From what I have been told, they are doing everything they can to ensure that they leave the shelter in a decent manner and we certainly appreciate that,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said discussions about reorganization are focused on what's best for the community.

“We are very thoughtful and objective in the both the short-term approach and the long-term approach moving forward,” Ortiz said.

“I think it’s important that we find a way to come together and to rally around Pikes Peak and the Dumb Friends League to bring our community up. We are above wars on Facebook and visceral exchanges on Facebook. We are above the turmoil that is out there in the media.”

Both governing bodies would meet prior to voting on a contract, Ortiz said.

