K of C breakfast

at St. Therese

The Shrine of St. Therese Knights of Columbus Council No. 12720 will serve its monthly breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the church's parish hall, 300 Goodnight Ave.

Menu includes pancakes or biscuits & gravy, potatoes, sausage, scrambled eggs, green chile, fruit cup orange juice and coffee.

Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children and $20 for a family of five-plus.

Stations of the

Cross trip Friday

Join Rev. Jim King and fellow parishioners on a bus trip to the Stations of the Cross in San Luis on Friday.

Cost is $40 per person and includes lunch in Fort Garland.

We will leave Our Lady of the Meadows Catholic Church, 23 Starling Drive, at 8 a.m. We will pray and walk the Stations and visit the Chapel at the top (wear comfortable shoes). First-come, first-served basis. Payment at time of booking reserves your seat.

For more information or to register call Fran at 561-3580 by Monday. Everyone is welcome. For additional information, contact Fran at the church, 561-3580.

K of C plan

fish fry Friday

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 557 will host a fish fry from 4-7 pm. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 307 E. Mesa Ave.

Menu will include pollack (baked or fried); baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll, vegetable and coffee or enchilada dinner and coffee.

Cost is $7 per plage. Deserts and sodas will be available for purchase.

Food Fast Retreat

is set for April 12-13

The Search Retreat Center at St. Leander Parish, 1402 E. Seventh St., will host Food Fast 2019 April 12-13 at the parish.

Come fast in solidarity with those who do not have adequate food. Learn more about our response to world hunger, human trafficking, homeless issues, care for creation and social justice issues.

Participants will take part in service projects.

For additional information and applications call 542-6513 or email sandyrosehansen@gmail.com. Registrations are due two weeks before the retreat.

Men's breakfast

at Agape Fellowship

A men's breakfast will be held at Agape Fellowship, 611 Broadway Ave., at 8 a.m. April 13.

All men are welcome.

Items for the Religion briefs column may be submitted to life@chieftain.com. They cannot be taken over the telephone. The deadline is noon Thursday.

— Compiled by Mike Spence