James Robert Brodie, 90, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2019. Viewing, 6 p.m., Thursday at Imperial Gardens. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. Friday at St Mary's Catholic Church. Mass immediately following.
James Robert Brodie, 90, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2019. Viewing, 6 p.m., Thursday at Imperial Gardens. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. Friday at St Mary's Catholic Church. Mass immediately following.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.