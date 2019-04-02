CRIPPLE CREEK -- Wildwood Casino on Monday announced construction will begin in mid-May on a $14 million, 104-room hotel next to its casino.

The hotel's opening is expected by spring or summer of 2020.

Construction is tentatively set to start on May 15, the casino said.

The hotel will be built adjacent to the casino with a heated passageway linking the two structures.

"Everyone in Cripple Creek knows the town needs more hotel rooms," Wildwood Casino owner Joseph Canfora said in a statement.

"While there have been other (proposed hotel ) projects announced recently, we are thrilled to say we are 100 percent financed for the project and expect to be open before anyone else.

"Our goal was to design a hotel that provides a superior experience but at a price point that is affordable for the average visitor. Some of our competitors have set lofty room rates which might be out of reach for the average customer resulting in a lot of empty rooms."

Wildwood also announced plans to rename its Gold King Inn hotel as the Wildwood Inn. Located about a third of a mile away from the casino, the aged hotel recently underwent renovations to include a fully remodeled lobby and updated rooms, the casino said.

Wildwood is owned by American Gaming.

Its hotel project comes as two other casinos in Cripple Creek explore possible hotels.

The biggest would be Bronco Billy's planned $70 million project for a 150-room upscale hotel, restaurants and conference center additions. The project was announced in 2017. Cripple Creek City Council approved a project permit last spring. An update on the status of the project was not immediately available Monday.

Triple Crown Casinos last year announced plans to eventually build a $40 million 150-room hotel.

Wildwood enlisted Colorado Springs architectural firm Comstock & Associates to design a hotel with "historic charm with a modern touch," the casino said in its statement announcing the project.

Doug Comstock, president of Comstock & Associates, said in a statement, "Mr. Canfora had a clear vision of what he wanted. We combined his vision with our extensive expertise and our familiarity with the Colorado Springs market to design a beautiful structure that fits in with the historic look and feel of Cripple Creek while still deliiering all the modern amenities."

The hotel will feature 10 'high-roller' suites that can be converted into hospitality suites, a rooftop meeting space that can accommodate up to 100 people and a multi-use lobby with a double-sided fireplace, the casino said.

