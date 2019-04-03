Several local high school track and field athletes are listed in the MaxPreps individual standings as of Tuesday.

The Top 18 athletes in each event in Classes 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A will qualify for their respective state tournaments. In Class 1A, the Top 9 sprinters, hurdlers and relay teams, and the Top 12 in distances and field events will qualify for state.

Class 3A

La Junta

La Junta High School has four male individuals in the Top 18 in their events. Zach Archuleta is third in the discus at 146-4, James Waddles is sixth in the shot put at 43-9 1/4 and 13th in the discus at 126-1, Antonio Chavez is 10th in the 100-meter hurdles in 11.69 seconds, and Kaden Ramirez is 10th in the shot put at 42-8.

Jacob Tafoya is close to qualifying in the discus as he is 20th at 121-8. He is -2 feet 4 inches off qualifying.

Two Tiger relay teams are also close. The 4x100 team in 19th, in 47.29, 0.12 seconds off, and the 4x200 team is 23rd in 1:40.92, which is -1.99 second away.

Only one Lady Tigers is in the rankings as Ilene Robledo is 11th in the discus at 104-0 and 15th in the shot put at 33-2 1/2

The girls’ 4x100 is also close in 23rd place in 56.30 seconds. That time is 0.57 seconds off.

Class 2A

Swink

Two Swink girls are in the Top 18 in their events. Brianna Denton is fifth in the 300 hurdles in 51.39, and Skyler Jones is ninth in the 100 in 13.80.

Two other Lady Lions are close to qualifying. Rylee Platt is 19th in the 800 in 2:47.89, which is 1.17 seconds off, and Jasmin Gonzales is 24th in the 100 in 14.43, which is 0.2 seconds off.

No Swink boys are currently in the Top 18.

Rocky Ford

Rocky Ford has six individuals ranked in the boys’ standings.

Noel Lopez is second in the 3,200 in 10:12.42 and sixth in the 1,600 in 4:50.68, David Trujillo is second in the 100 in 11.57, third in the 200 in 23.82 and sixth in the long jump at 20-1 3/4, Jadon Huerta is third in the 110 hurdles in 16.88 and third in the 300 hurdles in 43.73, Jadon Vigil is eighth in the 100 in 12.01 and 16th in the 200 in 24.86, Nick Barela is 12th in the 110 hurdles in 18.34, and Chris Gonzales is 14th in the triple jump at 38-0.

Ezequiel Raso is close in the shot put as he is 19th at 36-7, which is two inches away from qualifying.

The Meloneers are also ranked in three relays. They are 12th in the 4x400 in 3:50.81, 16th in the 4x100 in 48.09 and 17th in the 4x800 in 9:43.27.

The Lady Meloneers have five individuals in the Top 18. Olivia Perry is second in the 800 in 2:35.91, Abigail Snyder is fourth in the 300 hurdles in 50.12, fourth in the long jump at 15-7 3/4, sixth in the 200 in 28.25 and tied for eighth in the high jump at 4-10, Kelly Long is sixth in the 100 hurdles in 17.76 and 17th in the 300 hurdles in 54.97, Kaysa Kurtz-Merwin is 15th in the 3,200 in 14:21.93, and Kailene Black is 17th in the 3,200 in 14:26.63.

Two Rocky girls’ relay teams are ranked. They are seventh in the 4x800 in 11:47.58 and 15th in the 4x400 in 4:53.62.

Fowler

Fowler has two boys in the ranking in their events. Orin Carnes is fifth in the 110 hurdles in 16.93 and 12th in the 300 hurdles in 46.17, and Thor Schiffer is 11th in the long jump at 18-8 1/2.

Four Lady Grizzlies are in the rankings. Emily Flanscha is 11th in the 1,600 in 6:03.98 and 18th in the triple jump at 29-11, Jacquelin Alvey is 13th in the 800 in 2:41.06, Ryanna Pruett is 13th in the triple jump at 30-9 1/2 and 18th in the 200 in 29.82, and Jayden Osborne is 14th in the 100 hurdles in 18.83 and 18th in the 300 hurdles in 55.38.

Martha Castaneda is close as she is 21st in the 100 hurdles in 19.77. That is 0.28 seconds off of qualifying.

Fowler is also ranked in two girls’ relay events. It is sixth in the 4x800 in 11:42.51 and 16th in the 800 sprint medley in 2:07.23.

The Lady Grizzlies are close in the 4x200 as they are 21st in 2:03.17, which is 0.89 away.

Crowley County

The Crowley County boys’ team has two individuals who are the top of the rankings in two events.

Lane Walter is first in the shot put at 46-4 1/2 and the discus at 175-0. He is also seventh in the 200 in 24.16.

Tyler Schwartz leads ing the long jump at 20-11 and the triple jump at 40-3 1/2. He is also third in the 100 in 11.65.

Another ranked Charger is Rashaun McNeil, who is 17th in the 110 hurdles in 19.55.

Three relay teams are in the Top 18. The 4x100 team is eighth in 47.11, the 4x200 team is 10th in 1:39.73 and the 4x800 team is 14th in 9:31.82.

For the Lady Chargers, Rylee Haynes is ranked in three events. She is tied for first in the high jump at 5-2, and she is also third in the 100 hurdles in 17.26 and fifth in the long jump at 15-4.

Sadie Brewer is 13th in the 100 hurdles in 18.78.

Lani Brown is close in the 400 as she is 20th in 1:07.78. That is 0.2 seconds off of qualifying.

The Lady Charger 800 sprint medley team is 14th in 2:05.34.

Las Animas

Gabe DeVargas is the only ranked Trojan as he is 10th in 800 in 2:10.85.

The 4x800 relay team is ninth in 9:23.16.

No Las Animas girls are ranked.

Class 1A

Cheraw

Jeffery Snyder is the only Wolverine in a position to qualify for state as he is 12th in the triple jump at 36-10. He is close in the 400 as he is 11th in 58.22, 0.14 seconds off.

No Lady Wolverines are ranked high enough to qualify for state. However, Hannah Mitchell is 14th in the 200 in 30.50, which is 0.9 seconds off and she is also 15th in the 100 in 14.52, which is 0.65 away.

McClave

McClave has five ranked boys. Colin Lindo is third in the triple jump at 39-11 and fourth in the long jump at 19-5, Dawson Roesch is fourth in the 100 in 12.11 and ninth in the 200 in 25.11, Mavric Leighty is eighth in the 800 in 2:17.34, Carl McKenzie is ninth in the 400 in 57.81, and Cal Garcia is 12th in the long jump at 17-2 1/2.

The Cardinals are ranked in all four relays. They are first in the 4x800 in 9:26.47, second in the 4x200 in 1:40.12, third in the 4x400 in 3:52.26 and fourth in the 4x100 in 48.06.

For the Lady Cardinals, Katie Roesch is fourth in the 400 in 1:07.77, Anna Beckett is ninth in the high jump at 4-6, Cassidy Jagers is 10th in the shot put at 30-2 3/4, and Jade Sikes is tied for 12th in the high jump at 4-2.

Maggie Chase is close in the triple jump as she is 13th at 29-6. That is three inches off qualifying.

McClave is ranked in three relays. It is first in the 4x800 in 11:10.86, seventh in the 4x400 in 5:00.34 and ninth in the 4x200 in 2:01.50.

The other two relay teams are close to qualifying. The 800 sprint medley is 10th in 2:05.49, which is 0.53 seconds off, and the 4x100 team is 13th in 58.61, which is 1.4 seconds away.

Kim/Branson

Kinton Shannon is the only Mustang is a position to qualify for state as he is ninth in the 300 hurdles in 50.31. he is also close in the 110 hurdles in 22.91, which is 0.43 seconds off of the closest state qualifier.

The Lady Mustangs have two ranked athletes. Tori Goode is second in the 800 in 2:40.88, and Sidney Goode is eighth in the triple jump at 30-6 1/2.

Sidney Goode is also close to qualifying in the 100. She is 13th in 14.18, which is 0.61 seconds off.

A.J. Winford is close in the 200. She is 15th in 30.57, which is 0.97 seconds short.

Two Kim/Branson girls’ relay teams are close to qualifying. The 4x200 team in 10th in 2:02.28, which is 0.78 seconds away, and the 800 sprint medley team is 12th in 2:06.89, which is 1.93 away.

