A Pueblo West junior has joined an elite place in school history here by winning back-to-back state titles two years in a row.

Cenon Caramanzana, 16, took first place in the informative speaking category during the Colorado High School Activities Association Speech and Debate tournament March 23, garnering his second state title in as many years. Only the girl's softball team has won back-to-back state titles for the Cyclones, according to Principal Chris James.

In fact, all of Pueblo West's participants - Daniel Sun, Gavin Graham, Gaige Graham, Jordan Cruz, Sophia Coy, Molly Corl and Caitlynn McPherson - made it to the semi-finals and beyond at state for the first time ever, Caramanzana said.

“Getting to state is such a huge accomplishment and then making it to the final round of the competition with the best of the best - it is awesome,” Caramanzana, a junior, said. “Then to win back to back state championships, I don’t think that has ever happened in the Pueblo region.”

With the state high school contest, competitors have to change their topic each year. Carmanzana, who won a national title at Stanford in February with his speech about sitting down, stuck with that topic which delves into kings sitting on thrones, the sit-in movement during the 1960s, Colin Kaepernick’s version of a sit-in and the health benefits of sitting.

Cenon, whose name is pronounced Kee-nun, said since Stanford he has improved the speech even more.

“I put different pauses and a final polish and touches on it,” he said.

The result was a win and a very nice plaque on a trophy stand. He then got a pledge from his grandpa to help him build a trophy case for all the hardware he is bringing home.

Up next for Caramanzana will be the National Speech and Debate Competition in Dallas at the end of June. He and Pueblo West sophomore Gavin Graham both are attending.

“We are very excited to go. This will be his first time and it will be my second time going,” he said.

