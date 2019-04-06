Steve Henson takes the pulpit this week

We all should appreciate the hard work that Pueblo City Schools does to hold all of these community forums and present these exhaustive reports about the many options regarding repairing some schools and closing others, as well as possibly building new schools.

However …

Might I suggest another approach?

“Please welcome the most-right muckraker, Steve Henson, to the pulpit.”

Thank you, my friend, the amazing Pastor Steve Chavez, and thank you for allowing us to use your beautiful Praise Assembly of God this evening for this communitywide rally. Let’s get started.

Do you love Pueblo? I say, do you love Pueblo?

If you love Pueblo, the time has come for us to begin a journey. It will be long. It will be hard. It will be expensive.

We are faced with a terrible challenge, just as we were nearly 40 years ago when the steel mill and the Pueblo Army Depot layoffs sank our unemployment rate to nearly 20 percent. Twenty percent! Can you imagine?

And what did we do? Did we give up? Did we stop believing in Pueblo?

We did not. Our leaders formed an economic development engine, and we all imposed on ourselves a special sales tax that endures to this day — a tax that pays for those economic development efforts to continue.

And today, our unemployment rate is about 5 percent. Five percent. Can I get a hallelujah?

That’s right. We’re Puebloans. We. Don’t. Give. Up.

Now we are faced with a number of old school buildings, many of which sit nearly half-empty. Our friends, our neighbors, our fellow citizens who serve us in Pueblo City Schools are struggling to deal with this serious problem.

But friends, it’s not their problem. It’s our problem. It’s Pueblo’s problem.

Make no mistake: Schools represent the soul of a community. And what we do here today and in the months ahead will prove to the world whether we truly love our community or whether we stand by and allow it to shrivel up and slide into irrelevancy.

I say no. We will not, we must not allow that to happen.

Friends, prepare to get your checkbooks out. Prepare for your home taxes to increase a bit. Prepare to sacrifice. Because sacrifice we shall.

We will NOT revert to two or even three high schools.

No, beloved fellow Puebloans. Rather, we shall rejoice that we have this special opportunity, our special moment in history when we lay the groundwork for our community’s future.

We ARE going to build a new East High and a new South High and we ARE going to repair Centennial and Central high schools as needed.

We are going to aggressively close and consolidate other schools, and we will spend whatever is needed to fix the remaining elementary and middle schools.

We will NOT close only two schools this year and two more the next year and two more the following year and so on and so on. We will cut deep, right now. Make the sacrifices now, so that in the years ahead, we can build a bright future and not always look back.

And, oh, what new schools these will be! We are not going to regress and build the same kind of buildings that we put up 60 years ago. We are going to build schools that will shine in 2050. They will have fabulous science and computer labs, large common areas where students will receive assignment help from artificial intelligence tutors. We won’t buy books but rather tablets and upgrade software.

We must dream of what we can become. Today, right here, right now, we being building the foundation for Pueblo’s future.

We must do this because we believe Pueblo will grow, because we believe we all have a bright future here. We must send a message to prospective businesses and all those contemplating moving here that we will do whatever is necessary, spend whatever is necessary for our beloved Pueblo.

They said the Riverwalk was folly, that it could never be built and that no one would use it. But they were wrong. Witness today Pueblo’s most popular attraction.

They said our little college on the prairie would never be more than that. Look today at our fine university. And look at the cutting-edge programs at our community college.

Make no mistake, my friends. We cannot push this problem down the road for others to solve. We must rapidly close schools now and consolidate, then we must — WE MUST — do what has to be done to build new high schools and fix the remaining buildings.

You and I, all of us, must quit squabbling and debating. The path ahead is clear.

And friends, the upcoming November vote is not really about brick and mortar, gyms and auditoriums, classrooms and offices. It’s not about Eagles and Colts and Bulldogs.

It’s about Pueblo. It’s about standing up and saying, “We love our community. And as we always have, we will sacrifice and do what must be done for our community to survive and thrive.”

So, when you leave here tonight, spread the word to your family and friends that the call to arms is coming, and that a holy battle for our city’s soul is approaching.

We must be bold. We must join together. And it must happen tonight and tomorrow and in the weeks and months ahead. This is no time to be timid.

We must become resolute, determined to let no one or no obstacle say that Pueblo is not as good, that Pueblo is fading away, that Pueblo’s future is in doubt.

It is not. Our future is bright. And soon, just a few months from now, we shall prove it.

... And that's another approach we might consider.

Steve Henson is The Chieftain’s editor. He can be reached at 544-3520, ext. 410; at shenson@chieftain.com; on Twitter @SteveHensonME.