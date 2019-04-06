When Susan Chavez lost Tegan, she dialed Pueblo's animal shelter in desperation

Sleepless nights and the pain of depression have held Susan Chavez hostage in her own home for a little more than two weeks.

As she cautiously holds on to hope, each day gets harder.

There’s chaos. There’s confusion. There’s frustration.

Chavez remembers the big brown eyes, pointy ears and pitter-patter of little feet running across the kitchen floor.

“That’s what I see when I close my eyes,” Chavez said, holding back tears.

Chavez’s dog, Tegan, a black-and-brown Chihuahua and Yorkie mix, went missing March 25 near 21st Street at Norwood and Lacrosse avenues. Tegan weighs a little more than 3 pounds.

“I let her outside overnight. I forgot to let her in. I thought she was in her crate all night. I was even talking to her. She is dark, so I couldn’t see her,” Tegan recalled.

During an interview with The Pueblo Chieftain last week, her eyes suggested she didn’t quite believe Tegan was gone, even when she talked about the morning she realized it was true.

When Chavez woke up the next morning to take Tegan outside, she saw an empty crate.

“I searched through her blanket in the crate and everything. I called her name over and over. She usually comes out the minute I make a noise. She’s so happy,” Chavez said, dabbing at tears with tissue.

“My heart is broken, but I know she is still out there somewhere. I just don’t know where.”

A pet owner’s worst fear is losing their beloved companion — and for Chavez, that reality sinks in more each day.

The day Tegan went missing, Chavez frantically searched.

“She was gone. The whole thing was surreal to me. I didn’t know what to do. I’ve never lost a dog before,” Chavez said.

Chavez said she tried to remain calm at first. She made calls to local animal shelters and surfed around Facebook's "lost and found groups."

“I started posting pictures and information. My son Anton (Ortega) and I went searching for her in different cars. We couldn’t find her. It’s all a blur to me now. This is so hard for me right now,” Chavez said.

“She is my world.”

Chavez, who has a disability, suffers from a generalized anxiety disorder. She calls Tegan an emotional support dog, though she was never officially trained.

“She’s just there for me. She helps me. She gets my mind off of things when I need it the most,” Chavez said.

To add more to the heartache, Chavez said she became even more unsettled after the Community Animal Services of Pueblo was shuttered last month, creating confusion after PAWS for Life relinquished its license after a state investigation, and animals were relocated from Pueblo throughout the state.

Still, Chavez reached out to the facility to help find Tegan — and found comfort.

“They were really nice people there. The seemed to care. They told me that if they found Tegan they would call me immediately,” Chavez said.

“I was in contact with them up until the day it closed. The volunteers were encouraging and told me that dogs are found all the time. It happens all the time.”

Chavez said she was concerned about who would help her after the shelter closed.

“Where do I go now? If she is picked up – injured, dead or alive – how am I going to know?”

She said that PAWS for Life’s no-kill facility on Pueblo Boulevard has been her support since.

“I was a little concerned when I saw that they were shipping animals to other facilities across the state, but to be honest, I don’t really think that Tegan was ever at the shelter.”

The Pueblo City Council is expected to vote Monday for a short-term contract with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region to take over animal services in Pueblo.

Tegan was adopted three years ago from a woman who raised Yorkies.

“I’ve had her since she was six weeks old. She is a really good dog,” Chavez said. “She barks only if someone comes to the door."

Tegan is so much "part of the family” that her life is chronicled in an Instagram account: @teganmeetsworld.

“It’s where dog-lovers share all their pictures,” she added, with tears welling up in her eyes. She was tightly holding a photo of her dog.

Chavez said her mind races when she thinks Tegan's well-being.

“She could get hit by a car. She is tiny. She is never outside. Someone could have taken her. I just don’t understand it,” she said.

Chavez smiled widely as she recalled the way she used to feed Tegan treats.

“I didn’t want to give her too many treats, even if I do now. If I gave her too many treats, she wouldn’t eat her food. She had a lot of toys, too,” Chavez said.

“Tegan is friendly. Maybe a little shy and apprehensive at first. She’s a ball of love. I still hear her walking in my kitchen.”

Chavez said she can’t help but look in Tegan’s crate every day.

“I think that maybe she’ll be there. I keep waiting for her to pop out.”

Chavez recently ordered a pizza, and when the carrier arrived, she found herself waiting for Tegan to appear.

“I don’t like her to bark usually, but there was no barking that night when the pizza came,” she said taking a deep breath before breaking into tears.

Chavez said she tries to remain calm, as difficult as it is.

“I pray. I take some time to rest, slow down and get connected with spirit. I thought about all the things I did right and all the things I did wrong,” she said.

“She’s like a kid. I love her so much and she loves me. She is just my total companion. I even took her to the store with me.”

Chavez has put Tegan’s bed and old shirt on the front porch.

“That’s in case she comes back. I keep expecting her to come out of her crate with her little feet all over the place.”

Anyone who might have any information could call 994-0277.

