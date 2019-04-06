A handful of prominent voices in Southern Colorado media were honored Thursday evening for their journalistic and public relations achievements during the Southern Colorado Press Club’s annual Sheepdip Media Excellence Awards ceremony at the Olde Towne Carriage House.

The most prestigious awards given at the 40th annual affair were the Damon Runyon Award, given to The Pueblo Chieftain’s Tracy Harmon for her accomplishments and longtime contributions to Southern Colorado media, and the Mel Harmon Award, given to local restauranteur Dave Feamster, in recognition of his exceptional service and dedication to the Pueblo community.

Though Harmon previously worked at the Mountain Mail in Salida and the Canon City Daily Record, the bulk of her experience comes as a reporter for the Chieftain, for which she has worked as a reporter for the past 28 years, filing stories from the comfort of her home in Canon City.

Feamster, a former NHL hockey player for the Chicago Blackhawks who now owns several Little Caesar’s Pizza restaurants in Southern Colorado, was honored for his generosity, dedication and positive outlook while helping to improve the quality of life in southern Colorado.

Media Excellence awards were also given in the categories of television/radio, print, social media, public relations/marketing, development, and graphic/video/design/photography.

The Chieftain’s Jon Pompia received the award for Media Excellence in Print; Carly Moore, from Fox 21, took home the award for excellence in Television/Radio; the Colorado State University-Pueblo Foundation received the award for excellence in Social Media.

Additionally, Julie Rodriguez, of Black Hills Energy, was given the award for excellence in Public Relations/ Marketing; Lillian Bui, of the Pueblo Zoo, was awarded the excellence in Development award and Tyler Lundquist was honored for excellence in Graphic/Video/Design/Photography.

A total of 26 local media professionals were nominated across the six categories.

The Sheepdip Media Excellence Awards were held for the first time in 1980, recognizing people such as Mel Harmon in public relations, John Suhay in photo/graphics and Jack Duane in radio.

