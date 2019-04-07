Funeral services for McClave, Colorado, resident Wilma Grace Morlan were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Lamar Church of Christ, with Bon May officiating. Interment followed in the McClave Cemetery. Visitation was be held from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado.

Wilma Grace (Woolsey) Morlan was born on October 5, 1939, in Gainesville, Texas, to James Henry and Nina (Cavnnas) Woolsey. She passed away on April 2, 2019, at Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado, at the age of 79.

Wilma attended Odell, Texas, schools and high school in Chillicothe, Texas. She then married Raymond Werley Jr. in Thalia, Texas. Following the unexpected death of Raymond, she then married Ben Suddard in 1962. Wilma and Ben moved around to follow Ben’s work in the oilfield. After settling in Vernon, Texas, in 1971, Wilma opened a beauty shop. After Ben’s passing, Wilma married Donald Morlan on December 9, 1988, in Vernon, Texas. In 1999, the couple moved to Southeast Colorado and established their home in McClave, Colorado. Wilma was a member of the Lamar Church of Christ.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Don Morlan of McClave, Colorado; son, Raymond D. Werley of McClave, Colorado; daughters, Diane (Bill) Jones of Caldwell, Texas, and Dana (Scott) Patterson of Las Animas, Colorado; stepchildren, Lori Westbrook of Burkburnett, Texas, Barry (Jackie) Morlan of Oakley Union, Texas, Karen (Gary) Coker of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Donnie Suddard of Houston, Texas; siblings, Faye (Don) Weber, Frances Phillips and Barbara (Tom) Hinsley; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and six step-grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Raymond Worley Jr. and Ben Suddard; siblings Louise Gilbert, Bill Woolsey, Earlene Barnett, Charlene Collins and Hazel Marlow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Church of Christ in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.

