The Pueblo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Saturday night at a convenience store on South Prairie Avenue.

According to Pueblo PD Capt. Tom Rummel, the suspect is either a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build.

The suspect was wearing an olive drab or gray coat with a hood, black mask, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact police dispatch at 553-2502.

Suspected drunk driver crashes car, tries to enter wrong home

The Pueblo Police Department was called to the 600 block of East B Street at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning on a report of a disturbance with weapons.

When they arrived, they encountered two brothers, one of whom was armed with a baseball bat and the other with a knife.

The brothers told police that they had armed themselves after a man they believed to be drunk had attempted to enter their home.

They told police the man threatened them and told them to get out of his house.

The suspect, who was still at the scene, was arrested on what Pueblo PD Capt. Tom Rummel referred to as a “host of charges.”

As police investigated, they found that before trying to enter the brothers' house, the man had crashed his car into a parked truck two blocks away.

Arrests

Eugene Chavez, 28, of an unspecified address, was arrested Friday on suspicion of identity theft. He was being held at jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Donna Marie Fischer, 29, of an unspecified address, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Jesus Garnica, 52, of the 800 block of East Eighth Street, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was being held at jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Christian Angel Guerrero, 21, of the 1500 block of Jerry Murphy Road, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree assault on a peace officer. He was being held at jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Victor Jesus Guerrero, 29, of the 2500 block of East 11th Street, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree assault on a peace officer. He was being held at jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Tazz Patrick Martinez, 28, of the 800 block of Santa Barbara Avenue, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was being held at jail in lieu of $9,500.

Justina Virginia Portillos, 33, of the 1700 block of Constitution Road, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was being held at jail in lieu of $3,500 bail.

Branden Lee Richardson, 36, of the 600 block of Minnequa Avenue, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of identity theft. He was being held at jail in lieu of $9,000 bail.

