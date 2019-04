Phillip L. Dunham, 64, of Pueblo West, made his final journey home on April 3, 2019. Born May 10, 1954, in Pueblo, he is survived by wife, Nancy; daughters, Shanna Dunham and Camelia Peterson; and six loving grandkids. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April, 13, 2019, at Full Gospel Christian Assembly, 1101 E. 7th St. in Pueblo. Wake to follow at 196 S. Wiggins Dr. in Pueblo West.