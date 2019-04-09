Short-term contract with Pikes Peak group is official after commissioners' Tuesday vote

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region officially took over as operator of the Pueblo Animal Shelter on Tuesday after Pueblo County commissioners followed the City Council in signing a 90-day contract with the organization.

The contract stipulates that Pikes Peak would not only operate the shelter but also run enforcement of local animal control ordinances. The commissioners supported the contract unanimously.

Pueblo County agreed unanimously to pay Pikes Peak $11,250 to cover startup costs and $2,475 each day that services are provided.

The contract also states that Pueblo County would provide in-kind services of ground and building maintenance, snow removal and HVAC maintenance and repair.

The facility opens Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. There will be limited services, and Pikes Peak leaders have asked the public to be patient as it gets the facility running. Animal law enforcement officers would be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I am so excited that we get to come back to Pueblo. We’ve never left Pueblo," said Jan McHugh-Smith, CEO of Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. "We’ve always been here for the people and the animals, and now we get to be coming back to our organization and provide the services that this community really needs and deserves.

“We will be working with our (Denver) partners from the Dumb Friends League. They are helping us with staffing and getting the building ready for operation."

On Monday, the Pueblo City Council voted to repeal the Pueblo Animal Protection Act, which required a 90% no-kill rate, as requested by the Pikes Peak group.

“You can’t manage an animal shelter to a number,” McHugh-Smith said. "Animal sheltering is very complex, and I think that’s what our elected officials have learned. It takes many, many different things to look at to measure the care of the animals.

“Just having one focus on a live-release rate is not what we call social conscious sheltering.”

McHugh-Smith said when her organization left in December, she didn't imagine its return.

“I thought at that point the tides had turned with the passage of PAPA in the contract. We were very sad, but our organization continued to talk about ways we could continue to be active and help the animals of Pueblo,” she said.

The county’s agreement with Pikes Peak came the morning after the Pueblo City Council signed a similar contract with the organization at its regular meeting Monday.

City Council agreed to pay Pikes Peak $13,750 to cover startup costs and $3,025 each day that services are provided.

Meanwhile, the county and city are working on a long-term contract with Pikes Peak.

A contract with PAWS For Life was terminated by a mutual agreement on April 4, leaving the city and county without a provider for animal services.

The former operator was caught up in weeks of turmoil that includes a state investigation, the closure of the facility, the ousting of its veterinarian and director, and decisions by the city and county to terminate the contract.

“In my wildest dreams did I ever think there would be an issue in running the shelter in the way it was," said Commissioner Chris Wiseman. "With that, we were able to come together with the city and have discussion."

The county also could issue an emergency contract for services without delay when a situation presents a threat to public safety.

PAWS for Life in December was awarded a three-year contract to run the shelter and handle animal control. Since March 27, the city has been without a full-time shelter, with animals from Pueblo relocated throughout the state, including the Humane Society’s facility in Colorado Springs.

Commissioner Terry Hart said Tuesday's vote is a temporary solution to securing long-term leadership at the shelter.

“I know we are going to have a lot of dialogue as we go forward,” Hart said.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517