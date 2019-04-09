A little more than three months after severing ties with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in favor of PAWS for Life, the city of Pueblo wants to be back in business with its former animal services provider.

On Monday, in chambers filled to capacity, city council unanimously approved a 90-day contract for operation of the animal shelter as well as animal control. The humane society has agreed to provide the services at a rate of $5,500 per day, with 55 percent to be paid by the city and 45 percent by the county, which co-owns the shelter. The $25,000 in "start-up costs" will be divided between the city and county in the same 55-45 split.

Also approved unanimously Monday was an amendment to the Pueblo Animal Protection Act (PAPA) that does away with the 90 percent animal save rate requirement for the shelter operator. Passage of that amendment was key in the humane society agreeing to return to Pueblo to provide animal services.

While the 90 percent save rate is no longer part of PAPA — critics said it was an unreachable goal — the shelter operator will be required to report, on a monthly basis, such statistics as the number of animals euthanized, those returned to owners and so forth.

Additionally, the Pueblo County commissioners did not adopt PAPA, and approved the three-year pact with PAWS for Life only reluctantly after the city did so.

Pending an expected affirmative vote from the county today, the humane society would begin providing animal services, on a limited basis in the early going, as early as Wednesday.

In the name of transparency, City Council President Dennis Flores said that while the contract with the humane society is but for three months, a long-term deal with the organization is being pursued.

The emergency ordinance that greenlit the 90-day contract was necessitated after PAWS for Life, which in December 2018 was awarded the contract to run the shelter and handle animal control, surrendered its license to the state after an extremely problematic few months at the helm.

And for about two weeks, the city has been without a full-time shelter, with animals housed locally taken to other shelters throughout the state, including the humane society's facility in Colorado Springs.

The passage of both measures Monday was preceded by public hearings, which afforded citizens the right to address council. The majority of the comment came during the hearing on the amendment to PAPA: seven people spoke in favor of the act remaining as is, with a handful voicing support for the change.

At the onset of the meeting, Councilman Bob Schilling — one of three to vote against awarding the animal services contract to PAWS for Life — offered strong words to the vocal critics of the humane society, who also passionately advocated for PAPA and PAWS' operation of the shelter.

In his 12 years as a councilman, Schilling said he had never witnessed a more "destructive group of citizens: the disruption and destructiveness of your behavior toward the former animal shelter people." Schilling accused the critics of falling victim to "group think," a mob mentality based solely on emotion rather than common sense.

Councilman Larry Atencio, who also voted against the PAWS pact, likewise chided those critics, noting that "it was horrible in the way they went about getting what they wanted."

There were, as well, calls for unity and an end to the divisive atmosphere as the city and county move forward together in returning safe and dependable animal services to Pueblo.

"I think out of chaos, this is going to create a great opportunity for us," noted Flores. He called for the dawning of a "new day," where all acrimony is left behind and the work of "protecting the citizens and vulnerable pets" continues in a spirit of collaboration.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia

The Pueblo County commissioners are expected to vote on the 90-day contract today.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia