CANON CITY — Zephyr Minerals Ltd. received the green light Thursday to expand its gold exploration area southwest of Canon City, this time on state-owned land bordered by the Lower Grape Creek Wilderness Study Area.

Zephyr Minerals has been conducting exploratory drilling to gauge whether it would be feasible to get permission to start an underground gold mine in the area west of Dawson Ranch, a Canon City neighborhood of more than 400 homes. The Colorado State Land Trust board OK’d exploration on a parcel in the Grape Creek/Horseshoe Mountain area just southwest of the city of Canon City’s Temple Canyon Park.

The parcel is bordered to the north, south and east by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Grape Creek Wilderness Study Area.

Opponents who have formed the Royal Gorge Preservation Society reported that, despite objections voiced by opponents, the land board approved the mining lease in a 4-to-1 vote. Zephyr will lease the property for $1,920 per year.

“While this outcome was not what we had hoped for, our input along with the input of other organizations and individuals in the community was instrumental in getting a large number of stipulations placed upon the lease,” according to an preservation society update.

State land board stipulations will require Zephyr to limit surface disturbance during exploration activities, no surface mining during production and timing restrictions to minimize wildlife impacts.

According to the land board report, the 640-acre property is open to limited public access for purposes of hunting and fishing Aug. 15 through May 31. Year-round access is allowed for purposes of fishing and wildlife watching.

The majority of the property consists of steep and rugged topography and the most convenient access route is along an existing railroad grade that follows Grape Creek. The property also is used for cattle grazing leases.

The next steps of the process will be permitting the expansion of the Dawson Gold project at both the county and state levels. Opponents vowed to keep tabs on the proposals and alert the public to opportunities for public comment during those permitting processes.

