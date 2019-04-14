Concerns about possible school closures due to declining enrollments and the struggles of the East Side point to the need for Pueblo to stay focused on job growth and economic development, city leaders said last week at a public forum hosted by the Pueblo Economic Development Corp.

Mayor Nick Gradisar, Pueblo City Council President Dennis Flores and PEDCO leaders offered that same general response when asked by the public about those issues and others.

The 90-minute forum, part of PEDCO's series of periodic public outreach meetings, took place Tuesday night at the Fellowship of the Rockies meeting hall at 3892 W. Northern Ave. More than 100 people attended.

The leaders gave Pueblo high marks for its quality of life and said the community's positives far outweigh its negatives.

Asked about Pueblo's lingering "image problem," often cited as a barrier to faster job growth, Gradisar said he views the issue differently than some. Native Pueblo residents are a big source of the negativity, not necessarily out of malice but because they're unfamiliar with other communities' challenges and take Pueblo's attributes for granted, he said.

"As I go out in the community, I think those of us who were born and raised in Pueblo and lived here all our lives, we're the worst offenders because we take it for granted. We don't appreciate it. The new people that come to Pueblo, they are just remarkable. They sell this community a lot better than those of us who our natives," Gradisar said.

"... It's not the new people that are bad-mouthing Pueblo. It's the people who've lived here their entire lives and don't appreciate it or maybe they don't have a basis of comparison with what it's like in other places. You know, maybe that's part of the problem. This is where they've always lived and they just sort of take it for granted."

On schools, Gradisar said he does not think voters would approve a Pueblo City Schools (D60) bond issue if it is tied to the closure of any of the city's four high schools. He has not put forth a plan of his own but he's open to the possibility of building improvements and/or replacements, he said.

"I've urged them (school board members) to come up with a plan we can sell to the community," he said.

The best way to secure the schools' future is to add jobs and grow the economy and population, he said.

"A lot of there problems will be solved by increasing the economic activity in Pueblo," he said.

The same goes for addressing the challenges facing older, lower-income areas like the East Side, Gradisar said.

Asked by an East Side resident about replacing the area's closed Safeway, Gradisar said, "I think how we're really going to get a grocery store over there is if we increase the economic activity on the East Side," he said.

He does not support giving a public subsidy as a way to recruit another grocery store operator, Gradisar said. He does favor making sure East Side residents have access to good transportation to get them to existing stores, whether via the city bus or new options such as ride sharing, he said.

"My personal judgment is if Safeway could have made money there they'd still be there.

"I don't think the city should be in the business of subsidizing a food store. The city has some obligations to that neighborhood. And I think we need to make sure there is transportation available to that neighborhood ... so they can get groceries," Gradisar said. He's open to a review of the city's bus service for the area as well as newer options such as ride sharing services, he said.

A Save A Lot grocery store operates about 1 1/2 miles from the former East Side Safeway and recently completed a floor-to-ceiling remodeling. The 29th Street King Soopers is about 3 miles from the former Safeway.

Jeff Shaw, executive director of PEDCO, said the member-funded jobs creation group continues to promote the East Side as a business site for prospective employers.

Recently, PEDCO hosted an extensive tour of the East Side for a prospective company, he said. The inittial feedback was encouraging, he said.

"PEDCO has for a long time been trying to locate a project on the East Side," Shaw said.

Shaw's comments came in response to a East Side resident who claimed PEDCO was not interested in helping the East Side.

Flores' economic development wish list includes developing new tourism projects to bring more outside money into Pueblo. On schools, he charged that statewide tax limitation measures such as TABOR and the Gallagher Amendment are resulting in the underfunding of schools. He also spoke in support of the city's half-cent sales tax for economic development.

Shaw reviewed the many economic development initiatives ongoing in Pueblo under the direction of PEDCO, local and state governments, the colleges and the area's K-12 school districts. One initiative now getting even more attention from PEDCO is workforce development to ensure a sufficient supply of workers for companies looking at Pueblo, he said.

Shaw also reviewed the city's job creation successes since the early 1980s when voters approved the half-cent sales tax fund and the community established PEDCO as a way to coordinate economic development efforts.

On schools, Shaw said PEDCO is concerned that the months-long debate is starting to unsettle prospective employers.

With so many closure options still on the table, including options that could impact every high school, the uncertainty isn't good for job recruitment, he said. "The school conversation concerns us greatly. ... It's affecting prospects that we're currently working on," he said.

