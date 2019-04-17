Pueblo West is gearing up for an event that would make Mark Twain proud as the Tom Sawyer Fishing Derby - a mash-up of fishing prowess and costume contests - is set for April 27 at Cattail Crossing Pond.

Named for the legendary American author’s character Tom Sawyer in the novel “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” the fishing derby will teach angling skills to children ages 4 to 15; feature a costume contest for best Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher look-a-likes, as well as gifts and food.

The event takes place at Cattail Crossing Pond, 253 S. McCulloch Blvd. The event is designed to teach children how to fish and enjoy the outdoors.

Sponsors include the Pueblo West Parks & Recreation department, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, the Rotary Club of Pueblo West and the Jubic Family. Check in and fishing times will be divided among age groups.

Children ages 4 to 5 check in from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. and fish from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Children ages 6 to 7 check in from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and fish from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

Children ages 8 to 10 check in from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and fish from10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 11 to 15 check in from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and fish from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All participants will receive a free gift bag at check in. Prizes are awarded in each age group for the fish caught and for the best costumes.

There will be food for sale on site, but participants can use their food tickets for free hotdogs, chips and pop refreshments.

Cost is $5 per child. To register, go to http://www.pueblowestmetro.com/fishingderby.

Deadline to register is 4 p.m. April 24.

