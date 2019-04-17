Jonathan and Shari Fox of Fowler are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashleigh Fox, to Jon Snoozy.

Ashleigh is a 2011 graduate of Fowler High School and a 2015 graduate of Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. She is currently the Editor of The Sheridan Press in Sheridan, Wyo.

Jon is the son of Robert and Marlett Snoozy of Mitchell, S.D. Jon is a 2008 graduate of Sundance High School in Sundance, Wyo., served in the U.S. Air Force from 2008 to 2012, and graduated from Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyo., in 2014. He is currently a Corporal with the Sheridan Police Department.

The two will be married in Sheridan, Wyo., on June 29, 2019. The couple will make their home in Sheridan.

A Fowler reception will follow at the Jonathan and Shari Fox residence in Fowler on Aug. 10, 2019.