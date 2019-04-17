The Las Animas High School baseball team struggled this past week, dropping three games in Class 2A district 6 play.

The Trojans (2-10, 0-5) lost 17-3 to the Rye (9-1, 4-0) on April 9.

Las Animas jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first before Rye scored five in the bottom half of the inning. The Thunderbolts scored six in the second and three runs in both the third and fourth innings to win the game 17-3.

The Trojans then lost twice to County Line Rivals (5-6, 3-2) on Saturday.

County Line defeated Las Animas 13-3 in the first matchup and 14-9 in the second.