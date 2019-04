The Las Animas High School track and field team was held up this week by the weather.

The Trojans were unable to travel to Rocky Ford on Thursday, then Springfield on Saturday. Both games were cancelled due to pending storms and cold.

The Trojans will look to make up those meets, however availability is limited to 11 meets plus a league meet during the season.

The team will travel to La Junta Friday to square off against 3A and 4A squads at the La Junta Tiger Relays.

The meet begins at 10 a.m.