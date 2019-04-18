Rudolph Anthony "Rudy" Blankis, 88, passed away at his home peacefully in his sleep with family present on April 15, 2019. Rosary will be at 6 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, and the funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, both at the Shrine of St. Therese Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Icthyosis Foundation or hospice of Pueblo. Full notice to appear on Sunday.



