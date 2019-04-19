Former Washington Post reporter T.R. Reid will moderate a free program about single-payer health care systems starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Ryals Room at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.

During his newspaper career, Reid traveled the world reporting on health care systems in various countries for the Post. He is also the author of "The Healing of America."

Reid has written 10 books, also three in Japanese. The PBS "Frontline" program made two documentaries about Reid's investigation into national health systems around the world.

Saturday's program will explore how a Medicare for all health care system in the U.S. would work.

Reid is currently chairman of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

The meeting is being hosted by All Colorado, Pueblo Indivisible, Colorado Foundation for Universal Healthcare, and Fremont County Healthcare for All.

