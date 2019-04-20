First responders to learn latest in drone, hazmat technology.

A small drone flew over a group of first responders Thursday as they scrambled to douse flames shooting 20 feet into the air at the scene of a multicar train derailment in Pueblo County.

A bright red and yellow explosion rocked the land before dwindling down into a small puff of dark black smoke.

The scene, which was all part of a training session, played out at the Transportation Technology Center north of Pueblo Memorial Airport

Intergrading technology into the job public safety officials do every day is a concept that the center is aiming for during its three-day SafeCon Conference June 5-7 at the center as well as the Pueblo Convention Center.

The training Thursday would be similar to what happens at the conference.

“We will come out here and let participants see how it works over real (train) derailments with fire, smoke and the whole nine yards,” said Brandon Morris, chief pilot for the center’s Security and Emergency Response Training Center.

“One of the hardest things to do when you go to a conference or a sales meeting is to actually use the technology in a realistic environment. It’s one thing to pick it up and look at it. It’s another to come out here in all of this and see how it integrates in what you do every day.”

Morris said it’s his goal to teach people about new technology, how to use it effectively and to give them practice in the field.

The conference highlights the latest technology available to public safety including protective gear, monitoring equipment, software and drones.

There is a two-day preconference workshop entitled “Public Safety UAV 101” on June 3-4 which covers the basics of drone operation and how to acquire a Public Safety Certificate of Authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“With drones, the problem is that there’s this misconception that you just launch them and put them in the air and fly around and take pretty pictures. That’s not effective for firefighters in the field,” Morris said.

“For firefighters and police, they both need to know how to effectively use those, safely use them and legally use them. Those are the three things we focus on in our drone program.”

Morris, who he started flying drones when he was 13 years old, said the program offers the latest drone technology.

“Drone technology moves extremely quickly. It’s hard to keep up with and that’s what we are hoping to accomplish at the conference – to give people an outlet to actually keep up with this technology and stay abreast with it,” Morris said.

During the main conference, classes and skill sessions would teach responders how to effectively utilize technology in hazmat response, tactical incidents, transportation emergency response, and incident command.

Specialized events will showcase lessons learned from drone and software use during natural disasters, major events like the Super Bowl, and field testing during research and training events.

Other opportunities will be available to learn about thermal imaging, drone applications for all public safety sectors, and vendor-hosted educational events that showcase their offerings for all industries.

Morris said they will focus on not only how to use drones, but also how to get useful information out of them.

“This will be the first time that we are actually hosting a public safety conference like this one,” Morris said.

“We saw a void in that. We are giving vendors a chance to show off what they have to offer and then we’re providing the education and the real-world experience that goes behind it so they actually get to see how it works out in the field,” Morris said.

Morris, who has been at TTCI for nearly five years, has background in hazardous materials response.

“I started out in Alaska doing spills in the Bering Sea. I got sick of moving all the time so I decided to work for BP on the pipeline and then did 20 years with the response all across the United States, Canada and Mexico,” Morris said.

“I would jump from disaster to disaster and accident to accident. I responded to hazmat rescue scenarios.”

Morris said the conference gives people in Southern Colorado a great opportunity.

“This gives them a chance to have something here in their state without having to travel all over the place… This is right in their backyard,” Morris said.

“We have 52 square-miles that we can operate in. We derail trains. We set fires. We have live explosions and all of that will be available during the conference as well. This is an opportunity you can’t get anywhere else.”

Who: First responders, fire, hazmat, law enforcement, private response agencies and UAS operators.

Cost: $599 per participant.

For more info: Contact Brandon-Dean Morris at: brandon-dean_morris@aar.com