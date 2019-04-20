Distance runners separate each race into different phases.

Clayton McPherson, a Pueblo County High School track and cross country athlete, has a technique of his own — one that helped him achieve a lot more than finishing a race on the track.

It led him to becoming an Eagle Scout on Feb. 28.

“You have to pace yourself. Like when you’re running a mile. I start off real quick and strong, but you start to slow down once you get to the third lap,” said the 15-year-old freshman student.

“That third lap is when I am least motivated to go anywhere. That’s like when I was two ranks away from getting to Eagle. You’re like, ‘Yeah I am going to get there, but I don’t want to get there right now. But once you get to that fourth lap you are almost there and you know that you have to get it done.”

Clayton’s “race’ to become an Eagle Scout started when he was in first grade.

That’s when he asked his parents if he could join the Cub Scouts.

“It morphed into an entire family project. Everybody was involved including both parents. Once I got through fifth grade I was a top rank in Cub Scouts,” he said with pride.

After that he wanted to continue on as a Boy Scout, but he discovered that it was a struggle in the beginning.

“We started off as a brand new troop and with that it was a smaller troop… We had some complications but we got through them and we were all able to stay involved,” Clayton said.

“I have a lot of fun and it’s a great experience.”

Clayton, a member Troop 27 in Pueblo West, has participated in several events.

“It helped me learn things and do things that I was never able to do before,” he said.

In 2017, Clayton attended the Boy Scouts National Jamboree.

“It was fun. This year I get to attend the world jamboree, which is in the U.S. this year. Kids from all over the world will be there. I am excited,” he said.

The idea that he is an Eagle Scout hasn’t set in for Clayton.

“I am still here to help. I am just a higher rank.”

Clayton said becoming an Eagle Scout has been a longtime goal for him and is something his family was no stranger to.

“My uncle was an Eagle Scout. My dad also was a Scout,” Clayton said.

There’s a lot of dedication involved with becoming an Eagle Scout.

“It’s about moving at your own pace. Some people get there faster than others,” Clayton said.

The Pueblo County commissioners recognized Clayton Tuesday for his accomplishment and presented him with an award and letter of recognition.

“I feel really honored. I didn’t realize that once I got Eagle I would be recognized so much. It’s nice to know that people appreciate it.

Clayton said his favorite part of the scouts is the teamwork in involved and how the mission is scout-led, which has helped with his leadership skills.

Clayton said that being an Eagle means that he has reached the highest rank in Boy Scouts, which is something that few accomplish. The rank will help him with his future goals.

His Eagle project was building two picnic tables at the Pueblo Zoo for the “Plant. Grow. Fly” area of the zoo.

“I asked if there was anything I could do for my Eagle project. Another Scout did two benches at the zoo,” Clayton said.

He said the tables will provide seating for classroom style learning.

Clayton said he plans to attend college and major in Mechanical Engineering. He would like to attend the Colorado School of Mines and to study the advancement of technology and work to improve modern technology.

Clayton plans to give back to scouting in his future by continuing to help with Boy Scouts.

