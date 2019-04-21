NOTES

SLV job fair set for Saturday

LA VETA -- The annual Spanish Peaks Community Job Fair will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the La Veta High School gymnasium. The event is sponsored by the La Veta/Cuchara Chamber of Commerce and Huerfano County Economic Development.

Employers set to attend include the U.S. Army, local restaurants and other businesses, Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center and vacation rental company. Representatives of the Walsenburg Workforce Center also are scheduled to attend.

Other employers interested in participating can call 630-271-7908 for more information.

The event is free to job seekers and employers.

Folium Biosciences expands CBD product lines

CBD products wholesaler Folium Biosciences, which is opening a 150-worker extraction and production center at the former Andrews Food warehouse in Pueblo West, recently unveiled a line of CBD-infused fruit gummies. The gummy "gives the Folium customer another opportunity to expand their CBD line with an additional, specially formulated, ready-to-market product," the Colorado Springs-based company said in a statement.

Folium Biosciences also is expanding its line of CBD cosmeceutical and active lifestyle products to include a relief moisturizer, hand and foot masks, heating and cooling gels, face moisturizing pearls, a hydra-renewal face mist, face serum and relief wraps are set for introduction this month, the company said.

“We have designed total category management solutions for major retail partners, offering complete lines of innovative, first-to-market products. This is a first for the hemp space and we’re fully positioned to meet mainstream market demands through control of our supply chain and the ability to commercially scale,” company founder and chief executive Kashif Shan said in a statement.

Auto sales edge higher in Colorado

DENVER -- Led by SUV and pickup truck sales, new automobile registrations were up 2.5 percent in Colorado through February, compared to a nationwide decline of 3.7 percent, according to a report by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association released at last month's 2019 Denver Auto Show.

SUV and light truck sales were up 4.8 percent compared to the start of last year. Passenger car sales were down 5.7 percent.

The report shows "consumers statewide are benefiting from the state’s strong economic conditions in wage growth and consumer confidence. That said, looking forward higher car prices and interest rates, which hit their highest level in a decade at 6.26 percent, may contribute to a slowdown," Tim Jackson, president of the statewide dealers group, said in a statement. “Colorado consumers may be stepping up their car purchases to avoid higher cost vehicles resulting from California mandated emission standards. The expensive Golden State mandates don’t take effect until 2022 model year. So Colorado car buyers, seeking to avoid the added cost, can shop worry free for their next new ride today.”

Job search assistance

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Job listings are available at www.connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and overcoming barriers to finding employment.

• The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

• The Governor’s Summer Job Hunt Program is open to young people ages 14 through 24. Jobs are available for those 16 to 24. Volunteer opportunities exist for those under 16.