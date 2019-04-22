The Pueblo Police Department was called to the 1200 block of East 11th Street at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The victim told police that her 2007 Hyundai Sonata, which she valued at $5,000, had been stolen from in front of her residence. Police are investigating.

Arrests

John Michael Martinez, 38, of the 3700 block of Elmwood Circle, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of vehicular eluding. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

