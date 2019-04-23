The Tourism Advisory Board met Thursday at the CORE Building with Tourism Director Pam Denahy, City Manager Rick Klein, Mayor Jeffri Pruyn, Members Ron Davis, Tracy Salzbrenner and Beverly Babb present. Also present were guests Real Deal representatives Adrian Hart and Ginger Coberly, plus John Gonzales and Rick Ward representing the Koshare Golf Tournament.

The agenda considered the financial report, citizen participation, applications and a review of the SOCO Summit meeting hosted by La Junta in early April.

The financial statement revealed lodging tax receipts of $14,958.87 for January, $8,727.50 for February and $6,069.23 for March.

“Comparisons month by month with the previous year really do not work very well because some of the lodging places pay the lodging tax on an inconsistent basis. That’s OK, though,” said Davis, “because we get more money when they have to pay the penalty.”

The large amount in January probably reflects the low amount reported in December 2018.



Hart and Coberly asked the TAB to consider buying ads in the May and September issues of Real Deal, an ad magazine. Denahy and Davis informed them they would have to submit an application again, as well as a report on the effect of the former ads.



Next up were John Gonzales and Rick Ward on behalf of the Koshare Golf Tournament, scheduled for June 22 at the La Junta Golf Course.

The tournament was originally held in Littleton, then Pueblo, with some improvement in attendanc, and on the third try moved to La Junta, the actual home of the Koshare Kiva. The move has worked out well for the Koshare Foundation, since the city offers the course for free and local tourism prospers from the participation in the tournament. Klein and Davis thanked Gonzales, a former Koshare board member, for moving the tournament back to La Junta.

The members of the board voted to approve sponsorship of the tournament. The amount of the sponsorship is $500, still subject to the approval of City Council.



Denahy was congratulated by the board and Klein for a successful SOCO Summit. The meeting was nontraditional, starting with a reception at the Koshare Kiva on Tuesday, followed by a Wednesday bus trip to Walsenburg and Trinidad, lectures on the bus and guest speakers at each location.



Also discussed was the recent visit by the En Train Air artists, whose object is to promote long distance trains, in particular the Southwest Chief along its route from Chicago to Los Angeles.

La Junta was the first painting stop, and people following the artists got to see some of their work. One popular subject for the plein air artists was the La Junta Mill on U.S. 50.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com