On April 13, family members of Emery Murray along with members of the Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association gathered near the entrance to Boggsville for a dedication of the Memorial Garden for Emery Murray.

Those gathered at the dedication remembered a quiet, gentle family man and friend.



Emery, a longtime resident of Las Animas, died on Dec. 31, 2015. After growing up 40 miles south of Las Animas, he left the area for a few years to serve in the Navy. He then returned to Las Animas where he worked for the railroad and then at Fort Lyon. Emery served the community of Las Animas as a City Council member for 17 years. He also was an active member of the Bent’s Fort Chapter and served as treasurer of the chapter for many years.



The memorial garden at historic Boggsville was built with the help of family members Steven Murray and Frank Hawkins along with Bent’s Fort Chapter members Larry Bourne and Kevin Lindahl. During the dedication, Ed Stafford told about Emery’s life, which included his love of the Santa Fe Trail and the surrounding prairie. Family members present at the Memorial Garden dedication were Betty Murray, his wife; children, Rhonda Murray and Mike Murray; and grandson Frank Hawkins.





