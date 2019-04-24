PATRIOT’S PEN: On April 13, 2019, VFW Post #2411 held their annual Youth Scholarship Banquet. Over 35 students participated in the Patriot’s Pen program and wrote a 300-500 word essay on the theme, “Why I Honor the American Flag.” Winners of the Patriot’s Pen essay contest were First Place: Nikki Smith, daughter of Caby and Will Smith, Second: Alexis Trujillo, daughter of Jennie Trujillo, and Third : Sarah Taylor, daughter of Nikki and George Taylor, Honorable Mention, Dayton Morlan, all of Las Animas Junior High School under the direction of teacher, Jean Wagner. Presenting the awards this year were District #6 President Billy Bob Deatherage, State Commander Steve Kjonaas, Sr Vice Aux President Kathy Carlson, Post #2411 Aux President Kathleen Tomlin and District #6 Aux President Pam Valdez. Next year’s theme is “What Makes America Great” and essays are due Oct 31, 2019.

VOICE OF DEMOCRACY is a 300-500 audio essay contest open to 9-12 grade students and the theme this year was, “Why My Vote Matters.” Over 25 students from Swink High School participated and the First Place winner was Cole Stanger of La Junta, Second: Jasmin Comacho-Gonzales, daughter of Norma Comacho of Swink, and Third : Rylee Platt, daughter of Robyn Platt. All Students attended Swink High School under the direction of teacher, Bonnie Grossen. These students were unable to attend, but awards were presented by Kathy Martinez, co-chairman of Youth Scholarships from Post #2411 Aux.

Next year’s theme is “What Makes America Great.” Scholarship entry is due Oct 31, 2019 to the nearest VFW Post.