The Las Animas High School baseball team lost all four of its games this week.

The Trojans lost 6-4 to Cheyenne Wells on the road Monday.

Las Animas struck first, scoring twice in the top of the first inning. However, the Tigers rallied with a six-run second inning. Las Animas would score twice more to come two runs shy of tying.

In region play Tuesday, Las Animas hosted Rye, losing 9-3 at Sonny Smith Field.

The Trojans took a 3-1 lead after the first inning, but went to allow eight unanswered runs the rest of the game with seven runs coming in the top of the seventh.

Las Animas played a double header Friday, losing to Rocky Ford 5-3 and losing to John Mall as well.

Rocky Ford scored in the first inning before adding another in the fourth. The Trojans tied the game at two before the Meloneers put together a three-run fifth.

No information is available for the contest against John Mall.

Las Animas is now 2-12 overal and 0-6 in Class 2A District 6 play.