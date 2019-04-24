Boys and girls from the Las Animas High School track and field teams had strong showings at the annual Tiger Relays in La Junta, and Holly Invitational this past week.

Gabe DeVargas finished third in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 10:53 and in fifth place in the 800-meter run at 2:08.

The 3,200-meter relay team comprised of DeVargas, Marantha DeVargas, James Zook and Drew Huffman finished third in 9:07.

No girls placed, and neither team factored into the team standings during the relays held Friday.

At the Holly Invitational on Saturday, Gabe DeVargas won the 800-meter won with a time of 2:06.

Zook finished fifth in the 400-meter run with a time of 56.82, nearly two seconds faster than his time at the Tiger Relays.

Manartha DeVargas

Gabe DeVargas took fifth in the 1,600-meter race with a 5:17, and the 1,600-meter relay team was also fifth.

On the girls’ side, Shelby Eck placed fourth in the long jump with a jump of 14-feet and 07.5-inches.

The Trojans will next compete today at Primero.

