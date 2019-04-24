Addie Wallace was approved as a secondary school principal for the 2019-20 school year at the April 15 Las Animas Board of Education meeting.

The recommendation came from the principal selection committee.

Wallace is currently a member of the Las Animas High School faculty. Her husband, Dusty Wallace, is an elected school board official.

In other business, Superintendent Elsie Goines reported receiving an asbestos abatement bid from MJB to remove all 9-inch by 9-inch tiles in the high school for approximately $137,000. The school board approved the MJB proposal for asbestos removal not to exceed $140,000.

Thirty students were approved for eighth grade continuation contingent on passing all of their classes at the end of the semester.

Twenty-nine seniors were approved for high school graduation dependent on completion of all requirements.

Goines recommended approval of the student absence and excuses policy JH with the second and final reading of the policy. The board voted to approve the policy.

Upon the superintendent’s recommendation, board members approved an eighth grade field trip to Garden City, Kan.

Goines submitted her quarterly report with monthly financials and the March Payroll of $237,713.64. She also mentioned teaching positions in the elementary school and high school that will need to be filled soon.

The Board then voted to go into executive session to discuss matters specific to particular employees and specifically the principal’s evaluation, not general personnel policies.

Following the session, no action was taken and the meeting was adjourned. All votes were unanimous.

The next meeting is at 6 p.m. May 20 junior high commons area.