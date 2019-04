The Santa Fe Trail Day King candidates are: back row from left to right: senior Devon Frazier; junior Cutter Nichols; sophomore Joseph Hawkins; and freshman Markus Vigil. The queen candidates are: front row, from left to right: senior Jo Surles; junior Dannel Elmore; sophomore Jimmi Boyd; and freshman Phoebe Frausto. A king and queen will be crowned during Santa Fe Trails Day on Friday. [COURTESY PHOTO]